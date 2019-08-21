Source: Chargers bring back veteran WR Inman

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers added a familiar face to the team Monday, agreeing to terms with receiver Dontrelle Inman, a league source told ESPN.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Inman, 30, requested and was granted his release by the New England Patriots last week. Inman recently had a visit with the New York Jets but ultimately chose to return to the Chargers.

Inman played for the Indianapolis Colts last year, finishing with 28 receptions for 304 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Chargers traded Inman midway through the 2017 season to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round pick during training camp. He finished with 23 receptions for 334 receiving yards and a score for the Bears.

However, the former CFL standout posted his best numbers in the NFL during his first three-plus seasons as a pro with the Chargers, totaling 107 receptions for 1,463 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

A good route runner with sure hands, Inman has a good rapport with quarterback Philip Rivers. With Keenan Allen limited in practice because of an ankle issue and sore knee, Inman brings experience to a green Chargers' receiver group that lost Tyrell Williams to the Oakland Raiders in free agency.

The Chargers created a vacant roster spot by releasing nine-year veteran long snapper Mike Windt, who lost a training camp battle to Cole Mazza.