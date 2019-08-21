Ray Lewis, Lamar Odom to compete on DWTS

Ray Lewis does his signature pregame dance at the Baltimore City Hall as he receives a key to the city. (0:26)

Hall of Fame middle linebacker Ray Lewis will prove whether he has more moves than his signature pregame dance.

Lewis will be among the 12 celebrities competing on the 28th season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," it was announced Wednesday. The only other professional athlete on this season's show is Lamar Odom, a two-time NBA champion.

Throughout his 17-year career, Lewis was known for coming out of the tunnel during player introductions and performing his squirrel dance, a five-second gyration to Nelly's song "Hot In Herre" that often ignited fans, teammates and even opposing players into a frenzy.

Lewis, 44, won two Super Bowls with the Baltimore Ravens and reached the Pro Bowl 13 times.

"Dad, please don't embarrass me," Lewis said his daughter told him.

Odom, 39, was one of four former NBA players "deactivated" by the Big3 last month. He last played in the NBA for the LA Clippers during the 2012-13 season.

Former NFL players have been successful on the program. Past winners include Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Rashad Jennings and Donald Driver. Jacoby Jones, one of Lewis' former Ravens teammates, finished third in 2013.

Others competing against Lewis on this season's "Dancing With The Stars" Include former supermodel Christie Brinkley, actor James Van Der Beek (of "Dawson's Creek" fame) and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The show debuts on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.