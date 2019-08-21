Speedy WR Grant gets extension with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have signed receiver/returner Jakeem Grant to a four-year extension, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed, but sources confirmed to ESPN that the deal is worth up to $24 million.

Grant is one of the NFL's fastest players, and his speed figures to play a significant role in creating big plays for the Dolphins in 2019 and beyond.

Grant, a 2016 sixth-round pick, was set to be a free agent after this season. Now he'll be under contract until 2023.

The diminutive (5-foot-6, 170 pounds) yet strong Grant made a name for himself early in his NFL career as a feared returner. Grant has three career return touchdowns, including two last season.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant figures to remain a vertical deep threat in Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea's offense this season. Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

Grant led the NFL with 16.3 yards per punt return (minimum 10) last season and was second with 29.7 yards per kickoff return (minimum 15), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He has improved as a receiver every year of his NFL career. Grant figures to remain an asset in offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea's scheme as a vertical, take-the-top-off-the-defense wideout.

NFL Network was the first to report the terms of the deal.

Grant had a career-high 268 receiving yards before missing the last six games of the 2018 season with a calf injury.

This is the second notable extension the Dolphins have made this offseason with a member of their 2016 draft class. They also signed Xavien Howard to a five-year, $75.25 million extension that made him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback in May.