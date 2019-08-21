        <
          XFL reveals names, logos for its eight teams

          Manziel: XFL legit option to continue playing football (0:28)

          Johnny Manziel wants to continue playing football and he sees the XFL as a legit option with an opportunity to grow. (0:28)

          12:50 PM ET
          • Kevin SeifertNFL Nation
            • ESPN.com national NFL writer
            • ESPN.com NFC North reporter, 2008-2013
            • Covered Vikings for Minneapolis Star Tribune, 1999-2008
          The XFL revealed the names and logos for its eight teams Wednesday, a long-awaited step toward its February 2020 debut.

          The names will be:

          • Dallas Renegades

          • Houston Roughnecks

          • Los Angeles Wildcats

          • New York Guardians

          • St. Louis Battlehawks

          • Seattle Dragons

          • Tampa Bay Vipers

          • Washington Defenders

          The XFL has spent the past two years determining team locations, signing stadium agreements and hiring head coaches. Their teams will play in a combination of NFL, MLB and MLS facilities. The league office has sent hundreds of draft pool invitations to prospective players and last month announced its first signing: veteran quarterback Landry Jones.

          Next up will be finalizing and publicizing a rule book that it says will offer a re-imagined game of football, including unique extra points, a modified setup for overtime and a shorter play clock to accelerate game tempo.

          A draft is scheduled for October, followed by a minicamp in December and training camp in January 2020.

