XFL reveals names, logos for its eight teams

The XFL revealed the names and logos for its eight teams Wednesday, a long-awaited step toward its February 2020 debut.

The names will be:

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis Battlehawks

Seattle Dragons

Tampa Bay Vipers

Washington Defenders

The XFL has spent the past two years determining team locations, signing stadium agreements and hiring head coaches. Their teams will play in a combination of NFL, MLB and MLS facilities. The league office has sent hundreds of draft pool invitations to prospective players and last month announced its first signing: veteran quarterback Landry Jones.

Next up will be finalizing and publicizing a rule book that it says will offer a re-imagined game of football, including unique extra points, a modified setup for overtime and a shorter play clock to accelerate game tempo.

A draft is scheduled for October, followed by a minicamp in December and training camp in January 2020.