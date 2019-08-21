XFL reveals names, logos for its eight teams

The XFL revealed the names and logos for its eight teams Wednesday, a long-awaited step toward its February 2020 debut.
The names will be:
Dallas Renegades
Houston Roughnecks
Los Angeles Wildcats
New York Guardians
St. Louis Battlehawks
Seattle Dragons
Tampa Bay Vipers
Washington Defenders
Squad. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/Og4yKW07c4— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
The XFL has spent the past two years determining team locations, signing stadium agreements and hiring head coaches. Their teams will play in a combination of NFL, MLB and MLS facilities. The league office has sent hundreds of draft pool invitations to prospective players and last month announced its first signing: veteran quarterback Landry Jones.
Next up will be finalizing and publicizing a rule book that it says will offer a re-imagined game of football, including unique extra points, a modified setup for overtime and a shorter play clock to accelerate game tempo.
A draft is scheduled for October, followed by a minicamp in December and training camp in January 2020.