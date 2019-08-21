Source: Lions extend DT Harrison through 2021

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a one-year extension worth $11 million with defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison, a source told ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

The deal brings Harrison's guaranteed money to $12 million between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, according to Schefter. Harrison had been under contract through 2020 -- initially making $6.75 million in 2019 and $9 million in 2020.

Now his deal runs through 2021, although it is still unclear how the money will break down between those three years.

Harrison had been seeking a contract extension from the organization, which acquired him in a midseason trade last year with the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. Harrison sat out all of the spring workouts -- including mandatory minicamp -- this offseason, at least in part over his contract status.

The 30-year-old Harrison was then placed on the non-football injury list to start training camp before starting to practice last week in Houston. He has yet to speak to the media this preseason.

Harrison is a key part of Detroit's defensive line as one of the top run-stoppers in the league. He has played in 102 games, starting 95 of them -- including playing in 17 games last season. He has nine sacks and four forced fumbles in his career, but the 350-pound tackle is dominant against the run. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 3 interior defender in the NFL last season and said he had the best run-stop percentage in the NFL (16%) last year.

A first-team All-Pro in 2016, Harrison went undrafted in 2012 out of William Penn in Iowa and then spent four years with the New York Jets and two-and-a-half years with the Giants before being traded to Detroit.