Pats' Chung faces cocaine possession charge

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is scheduled to be arraigned next Wednesday on a charge of cocaine possession, according to the Belknap County attorney's office in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Chung, 32, was indicted on the charge Aug. 8, according to the attorney's office, which added that the incident occurred June 25.

An 11-year NFL veteran, Chung has been a key cog in the Patriots' defense as part of three Super Bowl championship teams. He has played in 140 career games, with 110 starts, and has 708 tackles and 11 interceptions.

Chung has not played in the preseason. He broke his arm in Super Bowl LIII and also reportedly underwent offseason shoulder surgery. He was not present at the team's Tuesday practice, after having been a regular participant in practices.

The Patriots issued a statement saying they were aware of the reports but would not comment further while "judicial proceedings take place."