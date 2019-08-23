Redskins TE Reed evaluated for concussion

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed was being evaluated for a concussion during Thursday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, a troubling sign for both Reed and the Redskins given his history.

Reed -- who has suffered at least five documented concussions since entering college, including three since joining the NFL in 2013 -- was hit in the helmet after a catch, resulting in it being popped off. No penalty was called on the play. Reed did stay in the game but left shortly thereafter.

He has not reported any concussions since the 2016 season.

Reed's history has been marked by injuries, and he has never played in all 16 games. He looked as sharp this summer as he has in several years. Over the past two years, Reed has dealt with various problems, from two sprained toes to hip issues. He needed surgery on both toes after the 2017 season, and they still bothered him early last season.

But Reed has looked explosive since training camp opened. Indeed, on the play where he likely suffered the concussion on Thursday, Reed caused the linebacker in coverage to go outside while he cut inside. With an offense full of question marks, the Redskins need Reed on the field. He is their No. 1 passing option.

Reed missed 13 games combined over the past two years. He has played more than 13 games once: in 2015, Reed played 14 games and caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. Since that season, his highest catch total is 66 and he's scored a combined 10 touchdowns.