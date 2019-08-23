Ravens streak to 16th straight preseason victory

Trace McSorley throws for two touchdowns on 19 of 28 passing and runs for a 4-yard score in the Ravens' 26-15 win versus the Eagles. (0:50)

The Baltimore Ravens won for the 16th straight time in the preseason, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15 in a lightning-shortened game at Lincoln Financial Field.

This is the longest such streak in the NFL in at least 25 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau data. The last time the Ravens lost in the preseason was Sept. 3, 2015, which was two days before current Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson played his first college game at Louisville.

"I don't know how significant it is," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think it's significant in a sense that I think our coaches do a great job of coaching in training camp. We develop players really well."

Baltimore's success has carried over into fast regular-season starts. The Ravens are 7-2 in their first three games of the season since 2016 (second best in the league during that span), according to the NFL.

But Baltimore has been to only one playoff game in that stretch, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Backup quarterback Trace McSorley, who filled in for Jackson on Thursday, said players are aware of the preseason winning streak.

"I think it means a lot," McSorley said. "At the end of the day, winning is what matters. Coach Harbaugh preaches winning all the time."

The Ravens are 36-12 (.750) in the preseason under Harbaugh, who was more emphatic about the winning streak earlier this preseason.

"We like winning around here," Harbaugh said after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener. "Let's keep doing it -- in the regular season, also -- for all the haters out there."