Source: Ravens intend to sign LB Worrilow

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens intend to sign veteran inside linebacker Paul Worrilow on Friday, according to a source.

The deal is contingent on Worrilow passing a physical.

Worrilow, 29, provides experienced depth at the inside linebacker position, where the Ravens' top three players (Patrick Onwuasor, Chris Board and Kenny Young) have a combined 29 starts. Cut by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Worrilow has started 52 career games in five seasons, playing for the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

He didn't play for the Eagles last season after tearing his ACL in an organized training activity in June, and he was sidelined in training camp this year with a swollen knee.

While playing college football at Delaware in 2011, Worrilow made headlines when he donated peripheral blood stem cells to help a 23-year-old woman with leukemia. He had signed up for the school's bone-marrow program four months earlier.