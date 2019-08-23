        <
        >

          Seahawks WR Moore to miss start of season

          play
          Riddick: Seahawks facing tough questions after Moore injury (1:44)

          After the latest injury to wide receiver David Moore, Louis Riddick sees the Seahawks facing tough questions heading into the season. (1:44)

          3:29 PM ET
          • Brady HendersonESPN

          RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks receiver David Moore is expected to be sidelined past the start of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday.

          Early indications are that Moore is not expected to require surgery, a source told ESPN. But his injury is another setback for a receiver corps that no longer has Doug Baldwin and is already without rookie DK Metcalf, who is recovering from a recent knee surgery that has his availability for Week 1 in question.

          Carroll left no doubt that Moore's injury, which occurred in practice Thursday, will keep him out of Seattle's Sept. 8 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, if not longer.

          "He's going to be out a while," Carroll said.

          Moore, a seventh-round pick in 2017, emerged as a big-play threat last season while catching 26 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Moore generated the third-highest passer rating when targeted on go routes at 108.8, behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown. Moore is projected to be a regular in Seattle's receiver rotation along with Tyler Lockett, Metcalf and veteran Jaron Brown.

          Metcalf had what Carroll described as a "minimal" surgery on his knee earlier this week. Carroll said Metcalf has "no swelling at all" and again expressed optimism that the promising second-round pick will be back soon.

          "He's really on track to really make a great recovery," Carroll said. "... We don't think he's going to lose much (more) than a couple weeks and he'll be active next week for sure doing a lot of stuff. He's making a great recovery so we'll keep our fingers crossed that he can make it back quickly."

