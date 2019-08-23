NFL announces 4-game ban for Titans LT Lewan

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has been suspended four games for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.

Lewan acknowledged last month that he had tested positive for the banned substance ostarine but said he would appeal the results. He also posted apparent polygraph results on Instagram to indicate he didn't knowingly use a banned substance.

He became the league's highest-paid offensive lineman last season after signing a five-year, $80 million deal that included $50 million guaranteed.

The Titans open the season with a tough stretch of games that includes the Browns, Colts, Jaguars and Falcons.