Sources: Foerster resurfaces in role with 49ers

Chris Foerster, the former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach who resigned after video surfaced showing him snorting a white powdery substance, has found his way back into coaching, taking a job with the San Francisco 49ers, two sources told ESPN on Friday.

Foerster, 57, joined the 49ers during the offseason, but the hiring was never announced, nor is Foerster currently mentioned on the 49ers' team website. He assists the coaching staff with game-planning, the sources said.

This is the first job Foerster has taken since announcing his resignation Oct. 9, 2017, vowing to seek professional help for drug and alcohol addiction. Prior to his resignation, he was among the NFL's highest-paid assistant coaches, earning a salary between $2.5 million and $3 million a year.

Prior to Foerster's two seasons with the Dolphins, he spent the 2015 season as the 49ers' offensive line coach and spent five seasons with the Washington Redskins, overlapping with Kyle Shanahan for four seasons. He was also with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for six seasons (1996-2001) when 49ers general manager John Lynch was playing.