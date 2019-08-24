Buccaneers backup Gabbert dislocates shoulder

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert suffered a dislocated shoulder in Friday night's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, coach Bruce Arians said.

It is not known yet if Gabbert will need surgery, but he appeared to be in considerable pain in the locker room after the game.

"His shoulder popped out," Arians said. "He was hurting pretty good, but [I told him], 'Good thing it's not your throwing shoulder. You'll be all right.'"

In the third quarter, Gabbert was scrambling for 8 yards on third-and-5 when Browns linebacker Adarius Taylor grabbed Gabbert's ankle trying to make a tackle. Gabbert landed awkwardly on his arm. He immediately motioned for the training staff and left the field holding his left wrist.

Gabbert completed 4 of 5 passes for 33 yards in Tampa Bay's 13-12 win.

Third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin, the only remaining healthy backup quarterback on Tampa Bay's roster, stepped in.

"It was tough [watching] but Blaine's a soldier, and it was a great opportunity for Griff to step in and do a great job. He's been doing a great job this entire preseason," starter Jameis Winston said.

Rookie signal-caller Nick Fitzgerald is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Arians said they would be looking to sign another quarterback in time for Thursday's fourth preseason game.

One option would be to re-sign Vincent Testaverde, who was with the Bucs during rookie camp on a tryout and was with the club for a little over a week at the beginning of training camp before being waived Aug. 7. He is the son of former Bucs quarterback Vinny Testaverde.

Friday was a rough night for Bucs quarterbacks, with the offensive line surrendering seven sacks.

"I just hope and pray that whatever it is, that he recovers from it," right tackle Demar Dotson said. "I just hope he gets well soon."