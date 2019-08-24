Bucs backup QB Gabbert has dislocated shoulder

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert suffered a dislocated shoulder in Friday night's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, coach Bruce Arians said.

It is not known yet if Gabbert will need surgery.

In the third quarter, Gabbert was scrambling for 8 yards on third-and-5 when Browns linebacker Adarius Taylor grabbed Gabbert's ankle trying to make a tackle. Gabbert landed awkwardly on his arm. He immediately motioned for the training staff and left the field holding his left wrist.

Gabbert completed 4 of 5 passes for 33 yards in Tampa Bay's 13-12 win.

Third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin, the only remaining healthy quarterback on Tampa Bay's roster, stepped in.

Rookie signal-caller Nick Fitzgerald is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

It was a rough night for Bucs quarterbacks, with the offensive line surrendering six sacks.