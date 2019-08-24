LB Worrilow leaves Ravens day after signing

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Inside linebacker Paul Worrilow abruptly left the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, one day after signing with the team.

Worrilow decided to go home to his wife, who is eight months pregnant and bedridden, a source told ESPN. He will reevaluate his future in the NFL after she gives birth, the source said.

On Friday, Worrilow passed his physical with the Ravens and signed a one-year deal. He then wasn't present for Baltimore's Saturday morning practice.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke to Worrilow on Friday night.

"He was all ready and excited to go, so I'm surprised," Harbaugh said after Saturday's practice. "I assume he's trying to work and figure some things out, what he wants to do, he and his family. Every person has the right to do that. So, we'll see what he decides. We'll respect it, whatever it is."

The Ravens were hoping Worrilow would provide experienced depth at inside linebacker as well as on special teams.

Worrilow, 29, was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He was coming back from a torn ACL, which ended his 2018 season.

After going undrafted out of Delaware, Worrilow led the Atlanta Falcons in tackles in 2013 and 2014. Over his five NFL seasons, he has made 52 starts and totaled 415 tackles.