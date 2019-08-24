Bucs sign QB Testaverde to fill in for Gabbert

Blaine Gabbert scrambles for a first down, but immediately signals for the training staff after suffering a shoulder injury. (0:19)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Bucs QB Vinny Testaverde.

Vincent Testaverde, who played in college at Albany, was with the Bucs during rookie camp on a tryout and was with the club for a little over a week at the beginning of training camp before being waived Aug. 7.

His addition was needed after second-string QB Blaine Gabbert separated his shoulder in a preseason game, leaving third-string Ryan Griffin as the only remaining healthy backup on the roster.

Tampa Bay concludes its preseason schedule Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs also said safety Justin Evans passed his physical and was removed from the physically unable to perform list.