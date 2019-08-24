Texans RB Miller exits preseason game on cart

Houston Texans starting running back Lamar Miller was taken off the field on a cart during the first quarter of the team's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

On first down, Miller was tackled by Cowboys tackle Maliek Collins, who hit him just above the left knee. Miller grabbed his left leg and was checked out by the medical staff. He was eventually carted off.

Miller has been the Texans' lead back since 2016. In 14 games last season, he ran for 973 yards on 210 carries and scored five touchdowns. Miller is entering the last season of a four-year contract.

Houston traded for running back Duke Johnson earlier in the month but was hoping to feature both backs in their offense. Miller was replaced in the game by Taiwan Jones.