          What the sports world is saying about Andrew Luck's decision to retire

          Luck's last TD pass was a postseason toss to Hilton (0:27)

          With Andrew Luck retiring, relive his final touchdown pass in the NFL as he heaves a toss to T.Y. Hilton during the Colts' playoff loss to the Chiefs. (0:27)

          10:15 PM ET
          Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts' franchise quarterback, stunned the sports world Saturday with news of his imminent retirement from the NFL.

          Former NFL players such as Jerry Rice, Victor Cruz and Kurt Warner expressed their surprise. Current players Derek Carr, Leonard Fournette and others are sending best wishes.

          Here are some of the notable reactions after news broke of Luck's retirement:

