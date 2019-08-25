What the sports world is saying about Andrew Luck's decision to retire

With Andrew Luck retiring, relive his final touchdown pass in the NFL as he heaves a toss to T.Y. Hilton during the Colts' playoff loss to the Chiefs. (0:27)

Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts' franchise quarterback, stunned the sports world Saturday with news of his imminent retirement from the NFL.

Former NFL players such as Jerry Rice, Victor Cruz and Kurt Warner expressed their surprise. Current players Derek Carr, Leonard Fournette and others are sending best wishes.

Here are some of the notable reactions after news broke of Luck's retirement:

Damn luck just gon quit — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) August 25, 2019

Wow... always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtN — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019

Uuuuuhhhhhh what 👀👀👀👀👀👀?????? — carl lawson (@carllawson55) August 25, 2019

I always said I wouldn't be surprised if Luck retired in his prime. Yet here I am SHOCKED! He was truly one of the guys who seemed like he only played the game because he genuinely just enjoyed the game. Been thru A LOT physically and mentally. Happy for him. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) August 25, 2019

Retirement of Andrew Luck is most shocking retirement since Jim Brown. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) August 25, 2019

IS TODAY APRIL 1? I'm going on a 2 hours sleep & feel like I am hallucinating or dreaming bc every1 telling me #AndrewLuck is retiring from NFL!!??? TorF? It would be devastating 4 NFL & @Colts - but I understand stress & pressure that comes w/ his situation & support my brother! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 25, 2019

Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the best — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019

Literally just saw Luck is retiring!!! #AFCSouth is OPEN!!!! — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) August 25, 2019

Wow. Andrew Luck. — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) August 25, 2019

Reporters & fans can't believe Andrew Luck mentally checking out & retiring 🙄. I commend him for having the guts to come forward and be truthful. Personal health is more important than any game or team! The league def don't care about ur well being when it's over 🤷🏾‍♂️ — keith bulluck (@kbull53) August 25, 2019

I'm not sure who is to blame for Andrew Luck's retirement at age 29, but a piss poor training staff and crappy management will always and forever expedite the longevity of a players career. Andrew Luck, one of the brightest #NFL stars retiring at 29. Sad. — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) August 25, 2019

Drew Brees on Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL #Saints pic.twitter.com/nqYxiBr48v — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2019

Taking this time sending my prayers to Andrew luck man y'all don't know how much we put in for this sport, yes it's draining but than we love it so much at the same time...... #LoveLuck — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 25, 2019

Stunned by this Andrew Luck news!!! Waiting for the rest of this story to unfold... — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) August 25, 2019

Andrew... are you sure? 👀 — Steven Jackson (@sj39) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck retiring reminds all Packer fans just how lucky we all have been since 1992. — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) August 25, 2019

The greatest 30 for 30 is unfolding before our eyes #Colts — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) August 25, 2019

True warrior who played through a lot. Will be missed in the league. #competitor https://t.co/30etwiTldH — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) August 25, 2019

What a joke!!! SMH 🤦🏿‍♂️...boo-ing Luck...nahhhh they can't be serious -Dmac https://t.co/hFfxNdgnuh — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 25, 2019