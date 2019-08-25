Source: Pack to cut 2017 2nd-round pick Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers will part ways with former second-round pick Josh Jones, three months after the safety made it known he wanted out of Green Bay.

The Packers will release Jones on Sunday and he is likely to get claimed on waivers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones skipped a portion of the offseason program and in May a source told ESPN that Jones wanted either a trade or his outright release.

The Packers signed former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos and used the 21st overall pick in the draft on safety Darnell Savage Jr. The pair is expected to be the starting safeties on opening day. Former undrafted free agent Raven Greene also has worked ahead of Jones both at safety and at inside linebacker in the sub packages.

The 61st overall pick in the 2017 draft had not practiced in nearly two weeks due to an undisclosed illness.

Jones has been in and out of the lineup during his two seasons, starting 12 games. The Packers opened last season with former undrafted rookie Kentrell Brice and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at safety. Even after Clinton-Dix was traded midway through last season, Jones was bypassed for a starting job when the Packers moved Tramon Williams from cornerback to safety. It wasn't until after Brice sustained an ankle injury in Week 10 that Jones finally got his first start of the season in Week 11.

When Jones returned for the Packers' mandatory minicamp in May, but did not practice due to a hamstring injury, he said his future with the team was "not up to me."

General manager Brian Gutekunst said at the time that Jones future is "more about what our team desire is, and right now we're kind of working through that. But he's a very talented player. He's shown that on the field at the times. We'll go along and see where it goes."

When training camp began, Jones returned to practice. Gutekunst said Jones was "off to a good start" but then Jones got kicked out of practice on July 31 for a hit and fight during a non-tackling period.