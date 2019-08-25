Pats' Gordon removed from injury list, can play

Adam Schefter sees Josh Gordon holding the value of a fourth- or fifth-round fantasy pick because of his productivity on the field with the Patriots. (1:08)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has been removed from the non-football injury list, paving the way for him to be part of the team's game plan for the Sept. 8 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Aug. 16, practiced in full pads for the first time Sunday.

He is also eligible to play in the Patriots' preseason finale against the visiting New York Giants on Thursday.

The pieces have come together for the Patriots' receiving corps in the past week. In addition to Gordon's return, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman (thumb) was activated from the non-football injury list Monday and veteran Demaryius Thomas was activated from the physically unable to perform list (Achilles) Tuesday.

That trio joins first-round draft choice N'Keal Harry, five-year veteran Phillip Dorsett and undrafted Jakobi Meyers (NC State) atop the depth chart. Harry has been sidelined since sustaining an injury in the preseason opener Aug. 8.

The day after Gordon was reinstated, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said they would "evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team."

With Gordon back at practice, the Patriots released receiver Maurice Harris on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Field Yates. Harris was one of the standout performers in spring practice and generated some early momentum in training camp, but he sustained an undisclosed injury on Aug. 14 during a practice with the Tennessee Titans and hadn't practiced since.

In addition, the Patriots have signed linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin, while placing core special teamer Brandon King on injured reserve and waiving DE/OLB Keionta Davis.