          Cowboys LB March-Lillard will revert to March

          10:51 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin March-Lillard is changing the name on the back of his uniform to read simply "March."

          The sixth-year pro wore "March" on his jersey for the first time with the Cowboys in Saturday's night's preseason win over the Houston Texans, then explained the switch on Twitter on Sunday, saying that March is his legal name and that of his wife and children.

          March wore jerseys with both "March" and "March-Lillard" on the back while in college at Akron.

          After initially wearing "March" in the first weeks of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, he switched to "March-Lillard" in 2016.

