Sources: Pats cutting free-agent signee Pennel

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have informed veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel, one of their top free-agent signings in the offseason, that he is being released Monday, according to a league source.

Pennel had signed a two-year deal with the Patriots with a base value of $5 million in March, which reflects the team's expectations for the role he would play on its roster. The deal included a $500,000 signing bonus and $100,000 workout bonus.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Pennel is a strong run-stuffer who played every in game for the New York Jets in 2017 and '18. He appeared in 37 games with the Green Bay Packers from 2014 to '16, with five starts.

The Patriots targeted Pennel after one of their starting defensive tackles last season, Malcom Brown, landed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. Pennel projected as a starter next to veteran Lawrence Guy on early downs, but when he was playing deep into the Patriots' Week 3 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, it was an ominous sign that his spot on the roster wasn't a lock.

A strong preseason from Danny Shelton, the 2015 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns now in his second season with the Patriots, pushed the 28-year-old Pennel down the depth chart. Also, 2019 fifth-round pick Byron Cowart (Maryland) and third-year player Adam Butler have enjoyed flashes in the preseason.