        <
        >

          Pats' Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine charge

          play
          Riddick: Chung's situation is a big deal (1:05)

          Louis Riddick reacts to Patrick Chung's cocaine possession charge and how the Patriots will move forward as an organization. (1:05)

          10:12 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LACONIA, N.H. -- New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has waived a court appearance in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge and a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

          A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. Documents filed Monday canceled a scheduled arraignment Wednesday. A message was left for an attorney representing Chung.

          Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said police in Meredith, New Hampshire, were called to Chung's home June 25 "on a call for service" and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.

          Chung has not played in any preseason games and Coach Bill Belichick wouldn't answer a question about his status last week.

          Chung is now scheduled for a Nov. 8 court appearance.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices