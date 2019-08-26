OBJ full go at practice, good sign for Week 1

BEREA, Ohio - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. participated in team drills Monday for the first time since early August.

Beckham has been battling a hip injury, which has also kept him out of the Browns' first three preseason games.

Beckham is not expected to play in Cleveland's final preseason game Thursday against the Detroit Lions. But his return to full activity in practice is a good sign he'll be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

"He looked good," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said after practice. "We've been working on the side with him with other things. Just natural progression. It was good to have him back out."

Odell Beckham Jr, has been working with Baker Mayfield throughout training camp. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Kitchens added that he's not concerned about the chemistry or timing between Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield, as the two prepare to play their first game together.

"They've been working through the whole camp. ... Just because there wasn't any team drills doesn't mean they weren't working," Kitchens said. "They'll definitely be on top of their game when we start game-planning. ... It's knowing where to line up, where to be, getting to your depth and catching the ball. After that, it's get the ball in [Beckham's] hands and see what he can do."