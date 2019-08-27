D-Jax breaks ring finger in practice, source says

Carson Wentz says he understands the criticism and uncertainty that surrounds him heading into the season because of his past injuries. (3:40)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson broke his ring finger during practice Tuesday, a source confirmed, but the injury should not prevent him from playing Week 1 against his former team, the Washington Redskins.

Jackson will visit with a hand specialist Wednesday for a second opinion, a source said. He also plans to be fitted with a custom splint Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Jackson declined to speak when approached at his locker after practice, noting that he was in pain, but did not elaborate.

NFL Network was first to report the injury.

The 32-year-old Jackson has been a standout at training camp this season. He has been present at every practice and has made at least one highlight play a day, often by way of a deep ball from Carson Wentz.

Jackson has drawn praise from teammates and coaches since being traded from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to Philly in March.

"I think in his past he would pull himself out of practice from time to time or whatever it might be, but he doesn't do that. He wants to practice," coach Doug Pederson said. "And he wants to be with his guys. And that's something, I think, that comes with maturity and with experience, and of course being on a new football team causes him to want to be that way. He's been professional about it his whole time here."