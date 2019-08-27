Titans RB Henry says he'll be ready for Week 1

Field Yates knows Derrick Henry's late season run helped fantasy players win titles last year, but he's still not confident drafting him early this year. (1:46)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Tuesday said he plans to be ready for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept 8.

"That's the plan," Henry said when asked about being ready to go for the season opener. It was the first time he spoke to the media since before training camp.

Henry suffered a left calf injury at the beginning of practice on the first day of training camp just over a month ago. His extended absence from practice ended last week when he returned to the field and took part in the portion of practice that was open to the media.

He rehabbed on a side field and ran in the newly installed sandpit to get himself to the point where he could practice again.

"I love football, and I love practicing," Henry said. "It felt good getting back out there and competing with my teammates. ... I am getting better every day so I can make sure I am ready to go Week 1. I just have to get back in the rhythm. That just takes practice. After this week and next week, I should be fine."

The Titans are looking for Henry to pick up where he left off in December, when he gained 625 of his 1,059 yards on the season. He also scored 12 touchdowns in 2018.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound back has yet to see any action in the preseason, and coach Mike Vrabel wouldn't say if Henry would play in Tennessee's final preseason game against the Bears on Thursday.

"We'll see where Derrick is at," Vrabel said Tuesday. "... We made a step in the right direction last week to get him through the majority of practice. He looked good and executed the things that we need him to do. When we played, he worked out and did individual drills and conditioning."