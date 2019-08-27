USWNT star Lloyd says she's mulling NFL offer

U.S. women's national soccer team star Carli Lloyd says she is considering an offer to kick for an NFL team, after a 55-yard field goal she kicked last week at a Eagles-Ravens practice raised eyebrows.

"I am having discussions with my husband [Brian Hollins] and [trainer] James [Galanis] about the reality of playing in the NFL," Lloyd told Fox Sports. "They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I'm seriously considering it, as it's a challenge."

Galanis had told Fox Sports on Monday that some NFL teams had approached Lloyd, with one unnamed team offering to add her to its roster for the final preseason game this week.

If Lloyd does decide to give the NFL a whirl, it's unlikely it would come this preseason. All teams play their final tune-up game Thursday night. Lloyd is scheduled to play with the World Cup champion U.S. women that night against Portugal in Philadelphia as part of their victory tour.

Colts veteran placekicker Adam Vinatieri said Tuesday that Lloyd's kick last week was impressive, but cautioned that game conditions are different.

"For you to go out and hit a ball without a rush and a snap and a hold and no get off time and stuff, it's different than doing it live stuff," said Vinatieri.