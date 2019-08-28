Cards exec Minegar suspended 6 weeks for DUI

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals suspended executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Minegar for six weeks and fined him $200,000 as punishment for his DUI arrest on Aug. 10, the team said in a statement Tuesday.

Minegar has been away from the team since the incident, the team said. He's barred from all business operations and prohibited from attending team functions or being in team facilities.

The fine will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Before he's able to return to the team, Minegar will have to complete "several additional steps," according to the Cardinals' statement, including, but not limited to, an alcohol assessment, counseling, mandatory DUI education and community service.

"I understand that there are no words that will make up for the extraordinarily reckless and dangerous decision I made to drive a vehicle after drinking," Minegar said in the statement. "That said, I sincerely and deeply apologize to the people close to me -- both personally and professionally -- for what they've had to endure because of this. I also recognize that for those whose lives have been impacted by a drunk driver, my actions may have stirred painful emotions and to them I apologize as well.

"I take total responsibility for my actions. I know better and I am embarrassed that I did not do better. Right now, I am fully committed to taking all steps to ensure it will not ever happen again. In the future, I recognize that it will be my actions, not my words, that will ultimately be judged."

Minegar is the second member of the Cardinals front office to be arrested on suspicion of DUI in the last two years. General manager Steve Keim was arrested July 4, 2018 on charges of DUI. He was suspended five weeks and fined the same amount as Minegar. Keim also had the same requirements to go complete before rejoining the team as Minegar.

"As stated previously, the decision to drive after drinking alcohol is inexcusable," the Cardinals said in a statement. "It is a serious offense that far too often has tragic results. We are incredibly grateful that did not occur in this instance. However, the behavior calls for severe consequences and these disciplinary measures demonstrate that. They also reflect that all those who work for the Cardinals and within the National Football League are held to a standard higher than simply a legal one."