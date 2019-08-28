Bills sign kicker Hauschka to two-year extension

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 34-year-old Hauschka was entering the final season of his contract with the Bills after joining Buffalo as a free agent in 2017.

"I'm super excited," Hauschka said in a statement. "We've come to love this place. It's such a great place to work and raise a family. The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We're going to turn this thing around and win a bunch of games here and I'm excited to be a part of it."

In two seasons with the Bills, Hauschka has made 51 of his 61 field goal attempts and 54 of 55 extra-point attempts. He made 17 straight field goals last season, the second-longest streak in Bills history.

Hauschka, who has also kicked for the Ravens, Broncos and Seahawks in his 11 seasons, also became the 10th active NFL player to reach 1,000 points in his career last season.