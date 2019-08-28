Texans extend Scarlett; OLB filling in for Clowney

HOUSTON -- The Texans signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday, putting him under contract with Houston through 2020.

Terms were not disclosed, but the Houston Chronicle reported the deal is worth $3.75 million. Scarlett is scheduled to make $2.025 million in base salary this season after signing his restricted free-agent tender.

With Jadeveon Clowney yet to sign his franchise tender, Scarlett has been starting at his outside linebacker spot in training camp. Whitney Mercilus starts at the other outside linebacker spot.

Scarlett, 26, has appeared in 30 games during his first three seasons with the Texans after signing with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2016. He has an interception, a forced fumble, two sacks and 54 tackles in his career. He has played both inside and outside linebacker for Houston and has been a core player on special teams.

Scarlett has never played a full NFL season, spending time each season on injured reserve.

"Scarlett does a good job," defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said. "We can count on him. He's gotten better since he's gotten more reps, so I expect a lot of good things from him."

The Miami Dolphins are interested in trading for Clowney and recently met with the pass-rusher, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Clowney has met with first-year coach Brian Flores and other members of the Dolphins organization, which hopes to persuade the three-time Pro Bowler to accept a trade to Miami, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The Texans have interest in Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil, but Miami is believed to be unlikely to part with him in a Clowney deal, a league source told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

There is interest in completing a deal, but a trade isn't considered a guarantee or imminent at this time.