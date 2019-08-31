NFL cuts for all 32 teams: Who's in and who's out

The NFL, which opens the 2019 season on Thursday night, goes through the last rite of passage of the preseason -- cut-down day -- Saturday. Rosters must be trimmed from 90 to 53 players. This is a look at the biggest move for every team and who got cut. It will be updated all day as cuts happen.

AFC East

The Dolphins kept seven undrafted free agents and all six draft picks. Getting rid of Dwayne Allen, Tank Carradine and Brice Butler on Saturday, along with T.J. McDonald, Akeem Spence, Jordan Mills and Clive Walford earlier this week, show the direction Miami is going in 2019. Allen may be the most notable of the moves as he was signed as a free agent from New England in March with the expectation that he would be Miami's starting tight end and help install the offense. Allen's injuries kept him off the field and it cleared the way for a quartet of young tight ends for Miami. -- Cameron Wolfe

Waived: QB Jake Rudock, WR Isaiah Ford, CB Torry McTyer, S Maurice Smith, CB Jalen Davis, DT Joey Mbu, CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Quentin Poling, LB Tre Watson, DE Dewayne Hendrix, WR Trenton Irwin, OL Michael Dunn, WR Reece Horn, CB David Rivers, DT Cory Thomas, OL Kyle Fuller, OL Aaron Monteiro, LS Wes Farnsworth, RB Kenneth Farrow, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, OL Durval Queiroz Neto, DT Jamiyus Pittman, LB Tyrone Holmes, LB Nick DeLuca, WR T.J. Rahming, OL Tony Adams, CB Nik Needham, LB Terrance Smith

Released: TE Dwayne Allen, DE Tank Carradine, WR Brice Butler, CB Tyler Patmon

Physically unable to perform: Robert Nkemdiche, Cordrea Tankersley

AFC North

A strong showing in the final two preseason games earned rookie quarterback Jake Dolegala a temporary spot on the roster. The undrafted free agent out of Central Connecticut State earned the third spot on the depth chart after completing 69.8% of his passes for 347 yards two touchdowns and no interceptions. Dolegala's finish to the preseason earned him a continued stay in Cincinnati behind starter Andy Dalton and fourth-round pick Ryan Finley, who will be No. 2 quarterback when the season starts. -- Ben Baby

Waived: LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, TE Mortiz Bohringer, CB Jordan Brown, WR Ventell Bryant, CB Anthony Chesley, WR Cody Core, S Demetrious Cox, LB Deshaun Davis, LB Noah Dawkins, RB Jordan Ellis, OT Justin Evans, RB Quinton Flowers, TE Jordan Franks, LS Dan Godsil, CB Davontae Harris, LB Malik Jefferson, S Tyree Kinnel, CB Tony Lippett, C Brad Lundblade, WR Stanley Morgan, DT Dare Odeyingbo, DT Christian Ringo, WR KeiVarae Russell, TE Mason Schreck, WR Hunter Sharp, LB Sterling Sheffield, OG Keaton Sutherland, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino, G Christian Westerman

Released:G John Jerry

Injured reserve: RB Rodney Anderson, QB Jeff Driskel

PUP: CB Darqueze Dennard, OT Jonah Williams

Reserve/suspended: OG Alex Redmond

Fan favorite Jamie Gillan, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, stunningly beat out incumbent punter Britton Colquitt, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last year. Nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer" because of his native Scotland, Gillan grew up playing rugby and impressed all training camp, including unloading a booming 74-yard punt in a preseason game. Gillan making the team means the Browns will interestingly be rolling with a pair of rookies on special teams, including placekicker Austin Seibert, whom Cleveland drafted in the fifth round this year. Seibert struggled early in training camp before coming on strongly over the past week. Pairing Gillan and Seibert together might seem risky, but because of their talent, the upside is high. -- Jake Trotter

Released: WR Dorian Baker, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Stephen Carlson, TE Seth DeValve, OT Brian Fineanganofo, RB Trayone Gray, LB Willie Harvey, S J.T. Hassell, WR Ishmael Hyman, CB Robert Jackson, K Greg Joseph, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., S Montrel Meander, WR Braxton Miller, RB A.J. Ouellette, DE Jarrell Owens, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DT Brian Price, DE Wyatt Ray, S Tigie Sankoh, OT Brad Seaton, WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, LB Anthony Stubbs, OT Travis Vornkahl, LB Dedrick Young II, WR Derrick Willies, G Willie Wright, DE Anthony Zettel

Contract terminated: LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, P Britton Colquitt, DT Carl Davis, OT Bryan Witzmann

Waived/injured: G Kyle Kalis, FB Joe Kerridge

Injured reserve: CB Phillip Gaines

Reserve/suspended: WR Antonio Callaway, RB Kareem Hunt, TE Rico Gathers

The Steelers' roster has been mostly set for months, but the play of two rookie linebackers made mild waves on cut-down day. Undrafted pass rusher Tuzar Skipper and sixth-round inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III showcased enough playmaking and special-teams ability to stick around, forcing Pittsburgh to make a difficult call at receiver with Eli Rogers. Ryan Switzer's versatility as a slot receiver, kick returner and playmaker out of the backfield made Rogers expendable. The Steelers decided to keep Josh Dobbs as the third quarterback despite Mason Rudolph winning the No. 2 job. Speedster Johnny Holton could be an option to return at some point as a vertical threat for Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers cut two late-round picks, linebacker Sutton Smith and offensive lineman Derwin Gray, but kept fourth-round running back Benny Snell Jr. as the third tailback. -- Jeremy Fowler

Waived/released: DB Brian Allen (injured), DL Lavon Hooks (injured), QB Devlin Hodges, RB Trey Edmunds, RB Travon McMillian, RB Malik Williams, WR Tevin Jones, WR Trey Griffey, WR Johnny Holton, WR Brandon Reilly, WR Eli Rogers, WR Diontae Spencer, OL Garrett Brumfield, OL Derwin Gray, OL J.C. Hassenauer, OL Patrick Morris, OL Damian Prince, TE Micky Crum, TE Kevin Rader, TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, TE Trevor Wood, DL Winston Craig, DL Greg Gilmore, DL Henry Mondeaux, DL Casey Sayles, DL Conor Sheehy, LB Jayrone Elliott, LB Christian Kuntz, LB Tegray Scales, LB Sutton Smith, LB Robert Spillane, DB Marcus Allen, DB Davon Askew-Henry, DB Marcelis Branch, DB Jhvonte Dean, DB P.J. Locke, DB Trevon Mathis, P Ian Berryman, K Matthew Wright

Physically unable to perform: LB Ryan Shazier

AFC South

The Colts are in need of a backup quarterback even more after the release of Phillip Walker. His release means Jacoby Brissett, who became the starter after Andrew Luck's retirement on Aug. 24, is the only other quarterback on the active roster because Chad Kelly is suspended for the first two games. The Colts recently had veteran quarterbacks Brock Osweiler, Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden in for a visit. Brian Hoyer, DeShone Kizer and Cardale Jones are some notable quarterbacks who were released Saturday. At tight end, Hale Hentges made the 53-man roster, which makes it 21 consecutive years that an undrafted free agent made the Colts' roster. -- Mike Wells

Waived: S Micah Abernathy, OL Jackson Barton, CB Jalen Collins, WR Ashton Dulin, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, OL Antonio Garcia, DL Gerri Green, DL Obum Gwacham, K Cole Hedlund, WR Krishawn Hogan, CB Isaiah Langley, WR Roger Lewis, LB Skai Moore, OL Daniel Munyer, DL Carroll Phillips, DL Johnny Robinson, DL Sterling Shippy, OL Nate Theaker, S Jacob Thieneman, WR Jordan Veasy, QB Phillip Walker, RB Aca'Cedric Ware, RB Marquis Young

Released: TE Gabe Holmes, DL Caraun Reid, TE Ross Travis, OL J'Marcus Webb, RB Charcandrick West

Waived/injured: WR Marcus Johnson, LB Ahmad Thomas, WR Penny Hart, S Isaiah Johnson, S Kai Nacua, CB Shakial Taylor

Reserve/suspended: QB Chad Kelly (suspended)

No major surprises but the release of defensive lineman Datone Jones was somewhat unexpected. The former first-round pick had a solid training camp and played well in the preseason, but the Jaguars opted to go with an additional interior lineman in Eli Ankou rather than Jones, who can play both inside and outside. The development of third-year player Dawuane Smoot, who had his best training camp and preseason the past month, is likely a big reason the team was willing to cut Jones. Smoot can now be the dependable backup to Calais Campbell at big end the team needs -- and he's five years younger than Jones. -- Michael DiRocco -- Mike DiRocco

Released: OT Ka'John Armstrong, WR Tyre Brady, TE Donnie Ernsberger, CB Tae Hayes, WR Quadree Henderson, RB Elijah Hood, DT Mike Hughes, DT Lyndon Johnson, TE Charles Jones, DL Datone Jones, WR Raphael Leonard, WR Tre McBride, QB Alex McGough, CB Quenton Meeks, TE Carson Meier, S Joshua Moon, CB Picasso Nelson, RB Thomas Rawls, S C.J. Reavis, CB Saivion Smith, OL Bunchy Stallings, LB Connor Strachan, DT Kalani Vakameilalo, WR Michael Walker, CB Brandon Watson, OL Josh Wells, DT Andrew Williams, LB Ramik Wilson, TE Ethan Wolf

Waived/injured: OT Donnell Greene, RB Devante Mays, OL K.C. McDermott, OL Leonard Wester

Waived/injury settlement: LB Davis Tull Injured reserve: OT Ben Ijalana, WR Terrelle Pryor

Non-football Injury: LB Jake Ryan

The Titans traded third-year wideout Taywan Taylor to the Browns in exchange for a 2020 draft pick. Taylor was a third-round pick of the Titans in 2017. The move comes as a bit of a surprise given how Taylor was considered to be the Titans' best field-stretching wideout and listed as a starter on the initial unofficial depth chart. Taylor struggled in the preseason opener dropping a pass and failing to get both feet in bounds on another target. The Titans open the season against Cleveland. Former undrafted free agent receivers Darius Jennings and Kalif Raymond both had solid performances during training camp, and landed roster spots. Jennings brings extra value as a kick returner and versatility to line up at any of the receiver spots while Raymond doubles as a punt returner. -- Turron Davenport

Waived: P Austin Barnard, RB Alex Barnes, DL Amani Bledsoe, OLB Eric Cotton, CB Kenneth Durden, LB Ukeme Eligwe, C Hronis Grasu, OL A.T. Hall, DL Frank Herron, TE Parker Hesse, TE Ryan Hewitt, WR Cody Hollister, DL Braxton Hoyett, RB Akeem Hunt, DB Mike Jordan, C Corey Levin, OLB LaTroy Lewis, T Tyler Marz, WR Tanner McEvoy, RB Jeremy McNichols, DL Chris Nelson, CB Kareem Orr, OL Austin Pasztor, CB D'Andre Payne, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, OLB Derrick Roberson, LB Quart'e Sapp, OL Aaron Stinnie, S JoJo Tillery, WR Papi White, QB Logan Woodside, S Ladarius Wiley, WR DeAngelo Yancey

Reserve, non-football injury: DT Jeffery Simmons

Reserve/suspended: LT Taylor Lewan

AFC WEST

The Broncos' depth chart at quarterback is Joe Flacco -- and that's it. While rookie quarterback Drew Lock was on the initial roster, the Broncos will move Lock to injured reserve in the coming days because of a thumb injury he suffered in the preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That makes Flacco the only healthy quarterback. It also means a backup quarterback, one who could be up to speed by the time the Broncos open the regular season Sept. 9 in Oakland, will be added as quickly as possible. Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway said Saturday the Broncos are searching for a quarterback with some knowledge of the team's offense. -- Jeff Legwold

Waived: FB George Aston, T Quinn Bailey, WR Trinity Benson, LB Keishawn Bierria, T Adam Bisnowaty, C/G Jake Brendel, WR Fred Brown, ILB/S Jamal Carter, CB Rashard Causey, S Su'a Cravens, WR Stephen Dunbar Jr., OLB Ahmad Gooden, QB Kevin Hogan, CB Alijah Holder, RB Devontae Jackson, CB Trey Johnson, C/G Sam Jones, OL Tyler Jones, WR Brendan Langley, T John Leglue, WR Kelvin McKnight, RB Khalfani Muhammad, QB Brett Rypien, DE Deyon Sizer, CB Linden Stephens, TE Moral Stephens, RB David Williams, DE DeShawn Williams

Released: G/T Don Barclay, TE Orson Charles, T Chaz Green, S Shamarko Thomas

PUP: None

Waived/injured: C Ryan Crozier, LB Joe Dineen, OLB Dadi Nicolas, S Dymonte Thomas

Reserve/suspended: None

NFC EAST

There really were no surprises among the Cowboys' final cuts, but if you said back in March when George Iloka signed as a free agent he wouldn't make the team, then that would have been a little surprising. Iloka was released, but he has a shoulder injury after not playing in the final two games and is looking at surgery. He signed a one-year deal that included $210,000 in guaranteed base salary, which the Cowboys would not owe if he joined another team. Iloka, who has 79 starts in seven seasons, spent most of training camp working with the backups and had just one day of splitting reps with the first teamers before his injury did not allow him to practice. If Ezekiel Elliott reports at some point before next week's opener, the Cowboys likely will be granted a roster exemption but if Elliott is active for the game, they would have to make a roster move.-- Todd Archer

Waived: P/K Kasey Redfern, QB Mike White, QB Taryn Christion, WR Reggie Davis, WR Cedrick Wilson, RB Darius Jackson, CB Donovan Olumba, CB Mike Jackson, CB Treston Decoud, CB Chris Westry, RB Mike Weber, LB Kyle Queiro, FB Ryan Yurachek, LB Nate Hall, LB Justin Phillips, RB Jordan Chunn, LS Drew Scott, LB Chris Covington, OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty, OL Lukayus McNeil, OT Jake Campos, DE Daniel Wise, OT Mitch Hyatt, DL Shakir Soto, DT Ricky Walker, DE Jalen Jelks, TE Marcus Lucas, WR Jalen Guyton

Released: S George Iloka

Waived/injured: TE Codey McElroy, CB Tyvis Powell, S Jameill Showers

Reserve/physically unable to perform: WR Noah Brown

Injured reserve: OT Cody Wichmann, DE Daniel Ross, WR Jon'Vea Johnson, DE Jalen Jelks

Reserve/suspended: DE Robert Quinn

The Eagles released their top two rushers from a year ago, Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood. That says a lot about both the 2018 running back group and the upgrades they made at the position this offseason. Philly made a trade with Chicago for Jordan Howard, drafted Miles Sanders in the second round and re-signed Darren Sproles. Those moves, coupled with Corey Clement's return to health, left Adams and Smallwood on the outside looking in. But they should both find jobs. -- Tim McManus

Waived: RB Josh Adams, TE Alex Ellis, DT Treyvon Hester, G Sua Opeta, TE Joshua Perkins, RB Boston Scott, RB Wendell Smallwood, QB Clayton Thorson, T Brett Toth, WR Greg Ward, WR Carlton Agudosi, S Trae Elston, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre' Hall, CB Ajene Harris, CB Josh Hawkins, QB Cody Kessler, T Riley Mayfield, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Marken Michel, RB Donnel Pumphrey, G Keegan Render, CB Sojourn Shelton, LB Alex Singleton, WR DeAndre Thompkins, S Jason Thompson, DT Kevin Wilkins, LB Chris Worley, DT Aziz Shittu (injured)

Released: G/C Stefen Wisniewski, DE Kasim Edebali, DE Eli Harold, LB Hayes Pullard, CB Orlando Scandrick, TE Will Tye

PUP: CB Jalen Mills

Reserve/suspended: TE Richard Rodgers

NFC SOUTH

Maybe it wasn't that surprising, but it's still interesting to see the Falcons go with undrafted Olamide Zaccheaus (5-foot-8, 193 pounds) as the extra receiver over sixth-round draft pick Marcus Green (5-8, 191). Both Zaccheaus and Green auditioned in the return game and both fumbled opportunities during preseason games. But Zaccheaus, plain and simple, made plenty of big plays as a wide receiver in both practice and the games. He showed he's a smart player, being in the right places and knowing how to position himself to get the edge on the defender. Plus, he can thrive in coverage on special teams, which is important. Veteran running back Kenjon Barner is the return specialist, as the Falcons kept six running backs, including Brian Hill and fullback Ricky Ortiz. -- Vaughn McClure

Released: WR Marcus Green, TE Logan Paulsen, DE Austin Larkin, S Chris Cooper, OG Sean Harlow, LB Bruce Carter, QB Danny Etling, K Blair Walsh, K Giorgio Tavecchio, WR Christian Blake, DT Justin Zimmer, WR C.J. Worton, WR Devin Gray, CB Jalen Myrick, S Ronald Martin, LB Chase Middleton, DE Durrant Miles, C Chandler Miller, DE Chris Odom, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Ryan Neal, DB Parker Baldwin, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, RB Tony Brooks-James, LB Tre' Crawford, LB Yurik Bethune, DT Stefan Charles, TE Thomas Duarte, T Jaelin Robinson, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, OL John Wetzel, OL Adam Gettis

Waived/injured: LB Richie Brown, CB Taveze Calhoun, TE Alex Gray

Waived/injury settlement: DB Jayson Stanley, LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Injured reserve: QB Matt Simms

Reserve/suspended: DT Ra'Shege Hageman (two games)

Most of the attention when the initial cuts were made on Friday was on kicker Graham Gano (sore plant leg), who was placed on injured reserve. That leaves the kicking duties to Joey Slye, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, who seems like a safe choice considering he made 7-of-8 preseason field goals, including three more than 50 yards. Overshadowed was the release of veteran RB Cameron Artis-Payne, leaving the job as Christian McCaffrey's backup to rookies Jordan Scarlett, Elijah Holyfield and former Louisville quarterback Reggie Bonnafon. In reality, they're fighting for table scraps as McCaffrey, who played 91.3 percent of the snaps a year ago, is slated to get more touches this season. There were only four spots open before final cuts, so little drama all around after Gano. -- David Newton

Waived: LB Brandon Bell, G Tyler Catalina, C Parker Collins, CB Corn Elder, DT Woodrow Hamilton, G Taylor Hearn, TE Cole Hunt, WR Damion Jeanpiere Jr, WR Andre Levrone, WR Jaydon Mickens, CB Ryan Pulley, WR Rashad Ross, TE Jason Vander Laan, LB Antwione Williams, C John Yarborough, WR Terry Godwin, DE Bryan Cox Jr., LB Jared Norris, S Cole Luke, G Richard Cook, S Corrion Ballard, CB Josh Thornton, S Quin Blanding, TE Temarrick Hemingway, DT Bijhon Jackson, LB Sione Teuhema, WR DeAndrew White.

Terminated vested veterans: RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LS Andrew DePaola, CB Lorenzo Doss, QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Aldrick Robinson.

Waived/injured: G Kofi Amichia, S Damien Parms. Marcus Baugh.

Reserve/suspended: PK Graham Gano, G Kitt O'Brien.

NFC West

After trimming their roster, the Rams are left with three running backs, somewhat of a surprise after they carried four last season and given the uncertainty around Todd Gurley's left knee. Second-year pro John Kelly and third-year pro Justin Davis were waived. Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson will play behind Gurley, though general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay left the door open Saturday to more moves that could alter the group. "We have a couple things that could explain that a little later down the road," Snead said. "You'll get some clarity because of some moves that we may or may not make," McVay said. -- Lindsey Thiry

Waived: QB Brandon Allen, LB Dakota Allen, G Abdul Beecham, TE Kendall Blanton, G Chandler Brewer, TE Romelio Brooker, TE Keenen Brown, RB Matt Colburn, DT Marquise Copeland, RB Justin Davis, DB Dont'e Deayon, OLB Landis Durham, DL John Franklin-Myers, S Jake Gervase, WR Jalen Greene, OG Brandon Hitner, WR KhaDarel Hodge, C Vitas Hrynkiewicz, DL Bryant Jones, OL Matt Kaskey, RB John Kelly, OL Jeremiah Kolone, LB Ketner Kupp, WR Johnathan Lloyd, P Brock Miller, DB Steven Parker, DB Kevin Peterson, WR Austin Proehl, CB Ramon Richards, DT Boogie Roberts, QB John Wolford

Waived/Injured: WR Alex Bachman, LB Josh Carraway, DB Dominique Hatfield, LB Trevon Young

Injured Reserve: LB Micah Kiser

Suspended: C Aaron Neary

