Preseason snaps for all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks: Four played zero

While plenty of fans were eager to see Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray play this preseason, it appears the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks have received the most on-field activity.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores called his quarterback battle an open competition to start training camp, and he gave Josh Rosen (94 snaps) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (64) plenty of opportunities to prove who is the right guy to start Week 1, with Fitzpatrick winning the job.

So while four teams didn't play their starting quarterbacks a single snap in their four preseason games, there are teams with true quarterback competitions, including Miami and Washington, that wanted to see what their top signal-callers can do.

Here's how many total snaps all 32 teams' Week 1 starting quarterbacks played in the four preseason games, according to NFL Next Gen Stats:

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins: 64

2. Kyler Murray, Cardinals: 60

3. Josh Allen, Bills: 57

T-4. Case Keenum, Redskins: 56

T-4. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers: 56

6. Matt Ryan, Falcons: 55

7. Kirk Cousins, Vikings: 48

8. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: 47

9. Sam Darnold, Jets: 45

10. Russell Wilson, Seahawks: 44

11. Andy Dalton, Bengals: 40

12. Baker Mayfield, Browns: 39

13. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 34

14. Marcus Mariota, Titans: 31

15. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: 30

T-16. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: 29

T-16. Matthew Stafford, Lions: 29

T-18. Jacoby Brissett, Colts: 28

T-18. Joe Flacco, Broncos: 28

20. Eli Manning, Giants: 27

21. Tom Brady, Patriots: 26

22. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: 19

23. Nick Foles, Jaguars: 18

24. Deshaun Watson, Texans: 13

25. Cam Newton, Panthers: 11

26. Drew Brees, Saints: 8

27. Derek Carr, Raiders: 6

28. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears: 3

T-29. Philip Rivers, Chargers: 0

T-29. Carson Wentz, Eagles: 0

T-29. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: 0

T-29. Jared Goff, Rams: 0