Bills C Morse (concussion) back after month out

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse is out of the concussion protocol after more than a month, general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday.

Morse, the highest-paid center in the league, suffered a concussion July 27, the Bills' third day of training camp and first day in full pads.

He was officially diagnosed July 30 and immediately placed in the protocol. He'd made slow progress in the ensuing weeks, but ultimately resumed football-specific activities in a full-contact capacity Aug. 20.

Morse, 27, did not play in the Bills' preseason game Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo signed Morse to a four-year, $44.5 million contract in the offseason in hopes of bolstering an offensive line that was one of the worst in the NFL last season. He had previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs and suffered three documented concussions during his four-year career.

Mitch Morse signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract in the offseason. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

He missed six weeks with a concussion last season and was sidelined for a playoff game in 2016.

Morse's clearance comes two days before teams must trim their rosters to 53 players and 10 days before the Bills open the regular season against the New York Jets.