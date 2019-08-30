Sources: Pats trade CB Dawson to Broncos

The New England Patriots have traded cornerback Duke Dawson -- a second-round pick in 2018 -- to the Denver Broncos, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Broncos will get Dawson and the Patriots' seventh-round pick in 2020. In return, the Patriots will get Denver's sixth-round pick in 2020, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dawson did not play a single game for the Patriots. He spent the start of last season on injured reserve and was on the inactive list after returning in midseason.

The Patriots are loaded at the cornerback position, with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Keion Crossen and Joejuan Williams likely to make the roster.