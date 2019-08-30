Sources: Rudolph wins Steelers' backup QB job

PITTSBURGH -- After a strong preseason, Mason Rudolph has won the Pittsburgh Steelers' No. 2 quarterback job and will back up Ben Roethlisberger this season barring an unforeseen development, according to sources.

Rudolph and Josh Dobbs competed all preseason for the prime backup job, which Dobbs held last season.

Rudolph -- a third-round pick in 2017 whom general manager Kevin Colbert deemed a first-round talent -- completed 28 of 43 passes (65.1%) for 368 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in preseason action.

Dobbs went 18-of-33 passing (54.5%) for 280 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions along with 70 rushing yards. He's a viable option for the Steelers' three-man quarterback rotation or could become a trade target for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts or other teams looking for quarterback depth.

Devlin Hodges is the fourth quarterback on Pittsburgh's 90-man roster, which must reduce to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Rudolph said he was "10 times" more comfortable in his second season in the Steelers' offense.

"I try to make it hard on myself, but it is getting easier," Rudolph said. "Second year with experience helps with a lot of things. I'm not as hesitant. There were some times last year I was too [hesitant] based on not having a complete feel for protection and routes. I'm ripping it and letting it go and am very aggressive now."