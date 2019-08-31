Bills release veteran RB McCoy after down 2018

Mike Tannenbaum breaks down the best destinations for LeSean McCoy now that he has been released by the Bills. (2:07)

The Buffalo Bills have released veteran running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy, 31, ran for a career-low 514 yards in 2018, sparking outside conversation about whether the two-time All-Pro could still be productive. He has played 10 years in the league and his 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players.

McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2013.

McCoy had an inconsistent four seasons with the Bills. He struggled in his first year, finishing with 895 yards rushing. McCoy attributed that to being unfocused as a result of being traded. McCoy responded by topping 1,100 yards rushing in each of his next two seasons. But he struggled last year when he finished with a career-worst 752 yards from scrimmage.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane focused on bolstering the team's backfield this offseason, adding veterans Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon via free agency and rookie Devin Singletary via the draft.

Gore, 36, was still effective in 2018, recording the fifth-highest yards-per-carry mark (4.6) of his 14-year career, albeit on his second-fewest attempts per game. He has been remarkably healthy, playing in 210 of 224 possible regular-season games.

Singletary, the team's 2019 third-round pick, was a prolific runner in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, rushing for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes, 26 of which came during his freshman season.

