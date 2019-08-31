Sources: Bills to release veteran RB McCoy

Mike Tannenbaum breaks down the best destinations for LeSean McCoy now that he has been released by the Bills. (2:07)

The Buffalo Bills will release veteran running back LeSean McCoy, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCoy, 31, ran for a career-low 514 yards in 2018, sparking outside conversation about whether the two-time All-Pro could still be productive.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane focused on bolstering the team's backfield this offseason, adding veteran Frank Gore via free agency and rookie Devin Singletary via the draft.

Gore, 36, was still effective in 2018, recording the fifth-highest yards-per-carry mark (4.6) of his 14-year career, albeit on his second-fewest attempts per game. He has been remarkably healthy, playing in 210 of 224 possible regular-season games.

Singletary, the team's 2019 third-round pick, was a prolific runner in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, rushing for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes, 26 of which came during his freshman season.