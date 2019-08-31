Falcons re-sign Bryant after cutting kicker

The Atlanta Falcons are re-signing kicker Matt Bryant after cutting him in February.

Bryant, 44, worked out for the team Friday and said the workout, which lasted more than an hour, "went well.''

The Falcons, who had released Bryant in favor of Giorgio Tavecchio, revisited the kicking situation after Tavecchio missed four field goals through their first four preseason games. Tavecchio missed another in the preseason finale at Jacksonville on Thursday night. The team also signed veteran Blair Walsh for the final preseason game, but Walsh missed at least four field goals in practice and had one blocked at Jacksonville.

Owner Arthur Blank made a special trip to Jacksonville just to oversee the kickers prior to Bryant's workout Friday.

Bryant's return before Week 1 means his salary will be fully guaranteed since he is a veteran with at least four years service. On the one-year deal, Bryant is due a base salary of at least $1.03 million.

Bryant, who dealt with a hamstring injury last season, still made 20 of 21 field goals, including a 57-yarder. He converted 33 of 35 extra point attempts.

Despite being released in February while initially being due to make $3.5 million in 2019, Bryant had no doubts about playing somewhere this season.

"I'm a competitor, and the fire still burns,'' Bryant said.

The Falcons open the season at Minnesota next Sunday.