Sources: Cowboys' talks with Zeke intensifying

Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott are intensifying, with both sides aiming to wrap up a new deal this weekend, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The momentum marks a change in the talks between the Cowboys and their star running back. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones had said after his team's final preseason game on Thursday that he was "operating as though right now he's going to miss regular-season games."

Jones said he does not have a deadline for getting a deal done with Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott or wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Near the start of training camp the Cowboys made Elliott an offer that would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams ($14.375 million average salary). The New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell has the second-highest average annual value at $13.125 million.

Elliott has held out of training camp in the contract dispute and has been training in Cabo with Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, who told ESPN's Ed Werder that he is trying to get the running back in game shape.

Elliott has led the NFL in rushing in two of his first three seasons, including 1,434 yards last season. He missed six games in 2017 because of a suspension but still managed 983 rushing yards.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.