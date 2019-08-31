Redskins release former 1st-round WR Doctson

Ryan Clark explains why Jay Gruden will be under pressure in Washington, while Marcus Spears says Kliff Kingsbury will have to prove himself and improve Arizona's offense. (1:57)

The Washington Redskins released former first-round receiver Josh Doctson, the team announced Saturday.

The decision came after the team failed in its attempt to trade him, a source told ESPN.

Washington selected Doctson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 draft, but he missed 14 games his rookie season because of an Achilles injury. In the past two seasons he combined to catch 79 passes with eight touchdowns.

But there was a split opinion on him in the organization. The Redskins had tried to trade him in previous years as well, including at the cutdown deadline last summer.

His future with the organization was likely determined in the spring when the team declined to pick up a fifth-year option after drafting two receivers.

Washington drafted Terry McLaurin in the third round and he plays the same spot as Doctson -- the outside, or X, receiver. On the night of the draft, coach Jay Gruden said McLaurin would become a starter, and that time appears sooner rather than later.

They selected Kelvin Harmon in the sixth round and will keep undrafted Steven Sims Jr., a backup in the slot to Trey Quinn.

But the move leaves Washington without much experience at receiver. Paul Richardson, entering his sixth season, is the senior member. He has 115 career receptions, including 20 in seven games last season with Washington. He missed nine games with a broken bone in his shoulder and has been dealing with a quad issue this summer. Quinn, entering his second season, caught nine passes in three games last season but spent 13 games on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

The 2016 draft was not a productive one for Washington. The Redskins' second-round pick, Su'a Cravens, was traded to Denver after the 2017 season and was cut earlier this week by the Broncos. Only one player from that seven-member class, defensive end Matt Ioannidis, remains -- the last under former general manager Scot McCloughan. The third-round pick from that class, corner Kendall Fuller, was traded to Kansas City in the Alex Smith deal after the 2017 season.

The Redskins also cut Samaje Perine, a fourth-round choice in 2017.