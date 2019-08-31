Titans trade WR Taylor to Browns for 2020 pick

Ryan Clark contends that the Browns will live up to the hype this season and Baker Mayfield will enter the conversation about the top 10 QBs in the NFL. (1:47)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans have traded third-year wideout Taywan Taylor to the Browns for a 2020 draft pick. Taylor, a 2017 third-round pick by the Titans, had 37 receptions for 466 yards and one touchdown last season. Tennessee faces the Browns in the season opener next week.

Entering training camp, Taylor was considered to be the Titans' top deep threat and was listed as a starter on the team's first unofficial depth chart. Taylor struggled in the Titans' first preseason game against the Eagles but rebounded with a strong week during joint practices with the Patriots.

Fourth-year receiver Kalif Raymond's strong preseason (13 receptions for 204 yards) and consistent play in practice made Taylor expendable. Now he finds himself on the Browns depth chart behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

Taylor didn't play in the team's final preseason game, which made it seem like he was making the roster. Now it appears his absence was to keep him healthy so he could be dealt to the Browns.