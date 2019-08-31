Chargers' Okung out for at least first six weeks

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers placed left tackle Russell Okung on the reserve/non-football illness list to start the season, as the team cut down to 53 players ahead of Saturday's final deadline.

As a result, Okung must miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season. He revealed at the start of training camp that he suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots during the offseason, and will return to the field only when doctors clear him.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said the team will get an update on Okung's progress in two weeks.

Okung, 30, said he discovered the condition on a trip to urgent care on June 1, after experiencing unusual chest pain at practice. He said that according to doctors that treated him, the decision likely saved his life.

The Oklahoma State product was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp and did not practice with the Chargers at all in the lead-up to the regular season. However, Okung did go through some light running with the training staff on the side.

Trent Scott is expected to start at left tackle for the Chargers in place of Okung.