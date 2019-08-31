Sources: Texans finalizing deal for Tunsil, Stills

Domonique Foxworth is concerned that if the Texans don't improve the offensive line to protect Deshaun Watson, they will be in danger of missing the playoffs. (0:50)

The Houston Texans are finalizing a trade with the Miami Dolphins for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills also is going to Houston in the deal, a source told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

The Texans are sending a package that includes two first-round picks and one second-round pick to Miami, which continues to load up on draft capital, a source told Schefter. There was no immediate word on if more parts to the package were involved.

Tunsil's Value In Miami Dolphins QBs were sacked on 10.1% of their dropbacks in 2018, 31st in the NFL. Things got even worse when Laremy Tunsil was off the field. Here's a look: On Off Snaps 781 96 Sack pct 10% 13% Comp pct 65% 59% Yds per att 7.6 5.3 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Tunsil is now expected to be protecting Deshaun Watson's blindside this season. The quarterback will be happy to have the upgrade in protection; last year, Houston's 62 sacks allowed were the most by a playoff team since the 1999 Detroit Lions.

Tunsil, who is under contract this year and has a fifth-year option for 2020, was a first-round draft pick (13th overall) of the Dolphins' in 2016. He started 44 games for Miami over the past three seasons.

Dolphins quarterbacks were sacked on 10.1% of their dropbacks in 2018, 31st of 32 teams in the NFL.

Stills Got It Kenny Stills will hope to recapture his Saints magic with the Texans. He wasn't nearly as productive with the Dolphins as he was in New Orleans, thanks in large part to the fact he wasn't getting as many on-target passes. Saints Dolphins Rec pct 69% 51% 1st down pct 52% 34% Off-target pct 11% 22% -- ESPN Stats & Information

Stills joins an already dynamic offense led by Watson and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Since entering the league in 2013, he has hauled in 259 receptions for 4,138 yards (with 32 touchdowns). His 16.0 yards per-catch-mark is the fourth-best mark in the NFL since 2013.

Houston was busy on cut-down day Saturday.

It acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade for guard Martinas Rankin. In another trade, it acquired second-year cornerback Keion Crossen from the New England Patriots, a source said. And star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is in Seattle and about to sign his franchise tender, which will enable the Texans to trade him to the Seahawks, a source said.