Sources: Texans finalizing deal for Tunsil, Stills

The Houston Texans are finalizing a trade with the Miami Dolphins for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.
Wide receiver Kenny Stills also is going to Houston in the deal, a source told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.
The Texans are sending a package that includes two first-round picks and one second-round pick to Miami, which continues to load up on draft capital, a source told Schefter. There was no immediate word on if more parts to the package were involved.
Tunsil is now expected to be protecting Deshaun Watson's blindside this season. The quarterback will be happy to have the upgrade in protection; last year, Houston's 62 sacks allowed were the most by a playoff team since the 1999 Detroit Lions.
Tunsil, who is under contract this year and has a fifth-year option for 2020, was a first-round draft pick (13th overall) of the Dolphins' in 2016. He started 44 games for Miami over the past three seasons.
Dolphins quarterbacks were sacked on 10.1% of their dropbacks in 2018, 31st of 32 teams in the NFL.
Stills joins an already dynamic offense led by Watson and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Since entering the league in 2013, he has hauled in 259 receptions for 4,138 yards (with 32 touchdowns). His 16.0 yards per-catch-mark is the fourth-best mark in the NFL since 2013.
Houston was busy on cut-down day Saturday.
It acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade for guard Martinas Rankin. In another trade, it acquired second-year cornerback Keion Crossen from the New England Patriots, a source said. And star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is in Seattle and about to sign his franchise tender, which will enable the Texans to trade him to the Seahawks, a source said.