Source: McCoy reuniting with Reid in Kansas City

Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is reuniting with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCoy and the Chiefs have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed.

McCoy, who starred with Reid when they were with the Philadelphia Eagles, was cut by the Bills earlier Saturday.

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro appeared destined to wind up with an AFC West team as a source said the Los Angeles Chargers were the other team pursuing him following his release.

The Chiefs earlier Saturday traded veteran running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans. That left expected starter Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson, Darrel Williams and Tremon Smith as the lone running backs to make the 53-man roster after Saturday's 4 p.m. cut-down day.

One Chiefs players who appeared pleased by the McCoy move was star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted:

McCoy, 31, ran for a career-low 514 yards with Buffalo in 2018, sparking outside conversation about whether he still could be productive. He has played 10 years in the league and his 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players.

McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2013.

McCoy had an inconsistent four seasons with the Bills. He struggled in his first year, finishing with 895 yards rushing. McCoy attributed that to being unfocused as a result of being traded. McCoy responded by topping 1,100 yards rushing in each of his next two seasons. But he struggled last year when he finished with a career-worst 752 yards from scrimmage.

Information from ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques was used in this report.