Luck takes out full-page ad to thank Colts fans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took out a full-page ad in the Indianapolis Star to thank his fans following his retirement on Aug. 24.

"Thank you for an incredible eight years," the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 draft wrote. "... For helping me grow on and off the field. ... It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the Colts and the city of Indianapolis on the world's stage."

Luck suddenly announced his retirement after he said constant injury problems over the past few years took his love for the game away. He called his retirement the "hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me." Luck played in all 16 games just once over the past four seasons.

The 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year was booed by fans when he walked off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium at the end of the Colts' game against Chicago on Aug. 24.

Luck finished his career with 2,000 completions, 3,290 attempts, 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions.