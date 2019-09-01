Sources: Dealing Dolphins send Alonso to Saints

Dianna Russini, Damien Woody, Dan Graziano and Mike Tannenbaum discuss the emotional tones of the final cut day in the NFL. (2:28)

Woody: You hate to see guys not wanted by their ball club (2:28)

The Miami Dolphins continued their veteran purge Sunday, trading Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network was first to report the trade.

This comes just one day after the Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, tackle Julien Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi.

Alonso seemed set to move on, as he lost his role as a full-time linebacker in Dolphins coach Brian Flores' new scheme. Alonso cleaned out his locker Friday after returning for Miami's preseason finale at New Orleans, a source told ESPN, preparing for the end of his three-year Dolphins tenure.

Alonso, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade three years ago, started all 46 games he played in Miami, leading the team in tackles in two of his three seasons. He had 125 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Alonso, the 2013 Pro Football Writers of America defensive rookie of the year, has now been traded three times in his career (Buffalo to Philadelphia, Philadelphia to Miami, Miami to New Orleans).

For the Dolphins, this was about parting ways with a player who was no longer a fit for their defense or their long-term future. They gain salary-cap space in the process.

The Dolphins' youth movement is fully underway, with 30 players on the roster who are 25 years or under, including 13 rookies.

Miami found a hidden gem in linebacker Sam Eguavoen this offseason. Eguavoen, who spent the past three seasons in the CFL, played well enough to earn a starting spot in the Dolphins' defense.

Alonso, 29, missed all of training camp and preseason with an undisclosed injury, only returning to practice in the waning days of August. Meanwhile, Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker took on more of a leadership and communication role on Miami's defense.

A handful of other former starters -- safety T.J. McDonald, defensive tackle Akeem Spence and right tackle Jordan Mills -- were released over the past week by the rebuilding Dolphins.

Biegel, 26, has primarily been a special-teams asset with the Saints in 2018 and the Green Bay Packers in 2017. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Wisconsin in 2017, but the Packers released him in his second season.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pounder was being used as both a linebacker and edge rusher this summer in New Orleans, showing his versatility.

It's unclear how the Saints plan to use Alonso, who played the Will linebacker spot in 2018 after previously playing Mike linebacker. The Saints had a lot of success in 2018 with their starting trio of Will linebacker Demario Davis, Mike linebacker Alex Anzalone and Sam linebacker A.J. Klein. Both Anzalone and top backup Craig Robertson have been dealing with unspecified injuries this summer.