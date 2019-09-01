Jets claim kicker Vedvik off waivers from Vikings

The NFL Live crew debates which NFL team have the toughest and easiest schedules, with the Raiders' travel schedule potentially putting a strain on the team. (1:16)

For the second time in three weeks, the New York Jets have changed kickers, acquiring Kaare Vedvik on waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and releasing Taylor Bertolet.

The Jets actually expressed interest in trading for Vedvik three weeks ago, but the Baltimore Ravens opted to deal him to the Vikings for a fifth-round pick.

The Norwegian-born Vedvik struggled so much that the Vikings decided to part ways with him, a costly blunder because of the draft capital they surrendered.

Vedvik made only one of four field goal attempts in two games, missing from 37, 43 and 54 yards. His only make came from 27 yards. The Jets believe they will get the Baltimore version of Vedvik. In two preseasons with the Ravens, he was 12-for-13 on field goals. The Jets turned to Bertolet when Chandler Catanzaro, whom they signed in March, retired unexpectedly after struggling in training camp and the first preseason game.

The Jets are hoping Kaare Vedvik can reproduce the preseason success he had with the Ravens instead of the struggles he experienced after being traded to the Vikings. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File

Bertolet, too, was inconsistent, as he went 5-for-8 on field goals and missed two extra point attempts. On Sunday, the Jets informed Bertolet, who has no regular-season experience, that he was waived, a source said. This came three days after coach Adam Gase insisted he hadn't lost confidence in Bertolet.

Neither Gase nor general manager Joe Douglas were made available to discuss the Jets' roster cuts and additions this weekend. The Jets struck gold last year when they claimed Jason Myers on waivers. He set records and made the Pro Bowl, but they opted not to re-sign him when he became a free agent.

In other roster moves, the Jets claimed rookie wide receiver/punt returner Braxton Berrios on waivers from the New England Patriots. They also claimed defensive back Bennett Jackson (Ravens) and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (Los Angeles Rams).