Raiders claim QB Kizer off waivers from Packers

The Oakland Raiders claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Kizer was among the Packers' cuts on Saturday as the team trimmed down its roster to 53 players.

The Raiders already have three quarterbacks on their roster, so it's likely the team will part ways with Mike Glennon or Nathan Peterman, the current backups behind starter Derek Carr.

Kizer was waived Saturday less two years after he started 15 games for the Cleveland Browns as a rookie. The Packers traded former first-round pick Damarious Randall to the Browns for Kizer on March 15, 2018. While Randall flopped as a cornerback for the Packers, he started all but one game for the Browns last year at safety and is projected to be a starter again this season.

The 23-year-old Kizer, who was the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 draft, was never able to rectify the accuracy problems that plagued him during his rookie season as the Browns' starter. He threw a league-high 22 interceptions and just 11 touchdowns in the Browns' winless 2017 season. For Kizer, this was his was fourth different offense in as many seasons -- from his last year at Notre Dame to the Browns to his first year with the Packers under then-coach Mike McCarthy to new Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Kizer played in three games in relief of Rodgers last season, including three drives in the season opener after Rodgers hurt his knee against the Bears and then most of the season finale against the Lions after Rodgers suffered a concussion. He threw two interceptions without a touchdown on 42 pass attempts in those two games.

