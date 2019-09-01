Chargers GM tables contract talks with Gordon

With Lamar Miller out with injury, Field Yates and Daniel Dopp discuss if the Texans should make a move for Melvin Gordon who may be looking to part ways with the Chargers. (1:19)

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said on a conference call Sunday that any contract extension talks with holdout running back Melvin Gordon will be postponed until after the season.

"When or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season under his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season," Telesco said.

With contract talks at an impasse, the Chargers granted Gordon's representation permission to seek a trade with another team on Saturday, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Gordon did not report to the start of training camp at the end of July, telling the Chargers through his representation that if he does not receive a new deal, he'll sit out and demand a trade.

Gordon desires a contract extension that will compensate him among the top running backs in the league like Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell, who earn an average of $13 million to $14 million annually.

The Chargers have offered Gordon a new contract that doubles his salary at roughly $10 million annually -- but so far that hasn't been enough to get Gordon into camp.

Gordon is set to make $5.605 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.