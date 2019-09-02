Source: Steelers extend CB Haden on $22M deal

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin comes to the defense of his locker room when asked whether he's expecting it to be calmer this season. (1:06)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of their top priority of the summer, signing cornerback Joe Haden to a two-year, $22 million extension with a $16.8 million signing bonus on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haden, 30, had one year and $10 million left on his deal, and this locks him up through the 2021 season.

He confirmed that a deal had been reached, writing on social media:

The Steelers on Monday announced the extension as a three-year contract, lumping in the year he had left on his current deal, but did not disclose financial terms.

ESPN reported in August that both sides were making progress on a two-year extension, but Haden said last week that the clock was ticking after negotiations slowed. The Steelers don't negotiate in-season, so the artificial deadline for a contract was their Sept. 8 opener against the New England Patriots.

Haden was set to eclipse $100 million in career earnings in 2019, and his new deal pushes him close to the cornerback cash king, Darrelle Revis ($124.2 million). Haden should fall just short of $124 million by the end of the new contract.

Haden has been one of the Steelers' steadiest defenders since he joined the team before the 2017 season. Last year, he posted 63 tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions, including a leaping grab to help seal a victory over New England, in 15 games.

Strengthening Haden's value is his Pro Bowl pedigree on a team largely without one throughout the secondary. He's a stabilizing option in pass coverage.

The next Steeler in line for a contract would be defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, but a deal is unlikely, and he's prepared to play out the final year of his contract and enter free agency.